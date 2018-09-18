The story appears on
Page A11
September 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
5 die in football match panic
Two children and three adults were killed in a stampede at a weekend football match in the Angolan capital Luanda, authorities said yesterday. The crush occurred on Saturday as fans were leaving the CAF Champions League quarter-final match between Primeiro Agosto of Angola and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the sports ministry said. The incident “caused the death by asphyxiation of five supporters and caused seven injuries at the end of the match,” the ministry said, adding the two children were aged 10 and 12.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.