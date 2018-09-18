Advanced Search

September 18, 2018

5 die in football match panic

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Two children and three adults were killed in a stampede at a weekend football match in the Angolan capital Luanda, authorities said yesterday. The crush occurred on Saturday as fans were leaving the CAF Champions League quarter-final match between Primeiro Agosto of Angola and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the sports ministry said. The incident “caused the death by asphyxiation of five supporters and caused seven injuries at the end of the match,” the ministry said, adding the two children were aged 10 and 12.

