September 17, 2018
A new riddle?
Egypt says archeologists have discovered a statue of a lion’s body and a human head in the southern city of Aswan. The sphinx made of sandstone was found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater. The statue probably dates back to the Ptolemaic time. The Ptolemaic Dynasty ruled Egypt for some 300 years from around 320 BC to about 30 BC.
