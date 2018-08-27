Abe expected to be re-elected as ruling party chief

Home » World

Shinzo Abe confirmed yesterday he would run in his ruling party’s leadership election, putting him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving premier and bolstering his dream of reforming the constitution.

Abe is expected to be re-elected head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party easily, with the vast majority of lawmakers behind him and only one challenger, former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“I have decided to lead Japan as the LDP leader and the prime minister for three more years, and with this determination, I will run for the leadership election next month,” Abe said.

Winning the September 20 run-off would effectively keep the hawkish Abe in power for another three-year term at the helm of the world’s third-largest economy, with no real political party opposition to speak of.

Abe pledged to focus on the demographic issues raised by Japan’s rapidly ageing society as well as the “tumultuous changing international situation.”

His rival Ishiba has also identified demographic concerns and the regional security threat from nuclear-armed Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as the two biggest challenges facing Japan.

In April, Abe found himself on the ropes amid twin cronyism scandals that reignited the debate over whether he had sufficient backing to win a third term as his approval ratings dipped.

The election is decided 50-percent by MPs and the other half by the LDP’s members.

Analysts believe Abe, 63, will seize on the expected victory to resume his push to reform Japan’s post-war constitution, specifically an article that forces the country to “forever renounce war” and that armed forces will “never be maintained.”

“The revision of the Constitution is a long-held policy goal” of the LDP, Abe said. “We cannot keep just discussing (it).”

Revising the Allied-imposed Constitution is a very sensitive matter in pacifist Japan and an August 5 poll in the Asahi Shimbun newspaper showed 52 percent of people were opposed to changing it, compared to 31 percent in favor. Moreover, more than two-thirds of people in an NHK poll in April said there were more pressing issues in Japan, which continues to battle deflation and problems relating to an ageing society.