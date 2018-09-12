The story appears on
Page A9
September 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Afghan drought
A total of 275,000 people have been displaced by drought in western Afghanistan — 52,000 more than the number uprooted by conflict this year — with over 2 million threatened by the effects of water shortages, the UN said. Reports from the UN and aid charities described farmers lacking seeds to sow following crop failures in some areas and livestock dying for want of anything to eat.
