September 3, 2018
Afghan suspect questioned
Dutch police say detectives continue to question a 19-year-old Afghan man suspected of stabbing two American tourists at Amsterdam’s main railway station in what is being investigated as an extremist attack. The suspect was shot and wounded by police after allegedly stabbing the Americans on Friday.
