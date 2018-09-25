Air advance

The story appears on
Sydney-bound holidaymakers will soon have more options to reach Australia’s largest city, which yesterday broke ground on a new US$3.6 billion airport. Western Sydney Airport is scheduled to open in 2026. “It’s great to see this happening,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the opening. “This issue has been around for longer than I have been living on the planet.”
