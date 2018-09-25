Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

September 25, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Air advance

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 25, 2018 | Print Edition

Sydney-bound holidaymakers will soon have more options to reach Australia’s largest city, which yesterday broke ground on a new US$3.6 billion airport. Western Sydney Airport is scheduled to open in 2026. “It’s great to see this happening,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the opening. “This issue has been around for longer than I have been living on the planet.”

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿