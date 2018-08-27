The story appears on
August 27, 2018
All quite in Hawaii
Tropical Storm Lane limped away from the Hawaii islands on Saturday after dumping heavy rain that triggered flash floods but caused no known casualties. The National Weather Service dropped all warnings for Lane, but a local flash-flood warning remained in effect. By Saturday afternoon all Hawaii airports and sea ports were back to normal operations. Emergency planners noted that there were no large-scale power outages, and food and water supplies remained sufficient.
