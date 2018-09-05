Advanced Search

September 5, 2018

Anthrax outbreak

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 5, 2018 | Print Edition

The eastern French region of Hautes-Alpes said on Monday it has begun vaccinating cows and sheep against anthrax after an outbreak of the fatal disease in the region. Anthrax has been detected in 23 locations, local authorities said in a statement, with 54 animals killed, mainly bovines. Vaccination doses for 5,000 cows and 10,000 sheep have been rushed to the area to tackle the worst anthrax outbreak in France in nearly 20 years.

