The story appears on
Page A9
September 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Anthrax outbreak
The eastern French region of Hautes-Alpes said on Monday it has begun vaccinating cows and sheep against anthrax after an outbreak of the fatal disease in the region. Anthrax has been detected in 23 locations, local authorities said in a statement, with 54 animals killed, mainly bovines. Vaccination doses for 5,000 cows and 10,000 sheep have been rushed to the area to tackle the worst anthrax outbreak in France in nearly 20 years.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.