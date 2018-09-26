Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

September 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Archeological find

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Egypt said archeologists have discovered a “massive” ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, 20 kilometers south of Cairo. The Antiquities Ministry said yesterday archeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals. Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿