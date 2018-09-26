Archeological find

Home » World

Egypt said archeologists have discovered a “massive” ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, 20 kilometers south of Cairo. The Antiquities Ministry said yesterday archeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals. Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.