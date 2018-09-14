Advanced Search

September 14, 2018

Arrest in royal regalia theft

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 14, 2018 | Print Edition

A person has been arrested over the theft of priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia, including a jeweled crown, from a cathedral where they were on display, Swedish authorities said yesterday.

Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said the suspect was arrested a day earlier but that none of the regalia — two crowns and an orb used for the funerals of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina — had been recovered.

