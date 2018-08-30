The story appears on
Page A9
August 30, 2018
Astronaut-in-training quits
For the first time in 50 years, an astronaut-in-training is quitting NASA. Astronaut candidate Robb Kulin has resigned halfway through his two years of training at Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA spokeswoman Brandi Dean said his departure is effective tomorrow and that he is leaving for personal reasons that the space agency cannot discuss due to privacy laws. Kulin was among 12 new astronauts chosen last summer from a record 18,300 applicants.
