September 13, 2018
Big fine proposed
European authorities are planning to slap Internet companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook with big fines if they don’t take down extremist content within one hour. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said yesterday that removing material within an hour is important because it’s “the critical window in which the greatest damage is done.”
