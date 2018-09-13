Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Big fine proposed

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 13, 2018 | Print Edition

European authorities are planning to slap Internet companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook with big fines if they don’t take down extremist content within one hour. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said yesterday that removing material within an hour is important because it’s “the critical window in which the greatest damage is done.”

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿