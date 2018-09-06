Bikers with no helmet barred from fuel

Home » World

Motorcyclists without helmets have been barred from buying fuel in Dhaka, in an attempt to quell tensions after major protests for better road safety in the Bangladeshi capital last month.

Tuesday’s announcement by Dhaka police came after thousands of teenage protesters and students gridlocked Dhaka for nine days in late July and early August, in a major challenge to the authority of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

“The (owners of) petrol pumps have already been told not to sell fuel to any bikers without helmets,” said Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

He said bikers carrying more than one other person — a common sight — would also face punishment, and the one pillion passenger which is permitted must also wear a helmet. The highly congested, polluted and chaotic city of almost 20 million people has seen an explosion in two-wheeled traffic in recent years. Although Bangladeshi roads are among the deadliest in the region — around 12,000 people perish in accidents every year, according to a private monitoring group, or more than 30 per day — many bikers wear no helmet.

The government has slashed customs duties on bike imports to try to ease congestion created by cars and buses.