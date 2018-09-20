Caravan death

The story appears on
A WOMAN in her 50s died yesterday when high winds from Storm Ali that has grounded flights and left more than 100,000 people in Ireland without electricity blew her caravan off a cliff in the western Irish county of Galway. Some 140,000 homes and businesses were without electricity due to gale force winds that reached over 140 kilometers per hour, Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board said.
