Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 20, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Caravan death

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 20, 2018 | Print Edition

A WOMAN in her 50s died yesterday when high winds from Storm Ali that has grounded flights and left more than 100,000 people in Ireland without electricity blew her caravan off a cliff in the western Irish county of Galway. Some 140,000 homes and businesses were without electricity due to gale force winds that reached over 140 kilometers per hour, Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿