The story appears on
Page A9
September 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Challenge to a duel
President Vladimir Putin’s former bodyguard and chief of the National Guard has challenged opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a duel.
Viktor Zolotov recorded an emotional seven-minute speech, posted on the National Guard’s YouTube channel yesterday, attacking Navalny for his investigation into large-scale corruption at the National Guard. Zolotov admitted “shortcomings in terms of corruption” but rejected Navalny’s claim that he personally profited from the shady deals. Zolotov said in the video that he is challenging Navalny to a duel, and made a promise to “make a good, juicy beefsteak” out of Putin’s most prominent foe.
