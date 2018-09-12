Challenge to a duel

Home » World

President Vladimir Putin’s former bodyguard and chief of the National Guard has challenged opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a duel.

Viktor Zolotov recorded an emotional seven-minute speech, posted on the National Guard’s YouTube channel yesterday, attacking Navalny for his investigation into large-scale corruption at the National Guard. Zolotov admitted “shortcomings in terms of corruption” but rejected Navalny’s claim that he personally profited from the shady deals. Zolotov said in the video that he is challenging Navalny to a duel, and made a promise to “make a good, juicy beefsteak” out of Putin’s most prominent foe.