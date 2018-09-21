The story appears on
Page A11
September 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cockpit air pressure chaos
A cockpit mix-up left more than 30 passengers on an Indian plane bleeding from their ears and noses yesterday after the crew reportedly forgot to flick a switch regulating cabin air pressure. The Jet Airways flight to Jaipur, landed in Mumbai and passengers were given medical attention while alternative flights were arranged. An investigation is under way the company said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.