Cockpit air pressure chaos

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A cockpit mix-up left more than 30 passengers on an Indian plane bleeding from their ears and noses yesterday after the crew reportedly forgot to flick a switch regulating cabin air pressure. The Jet Airways flight to Jaipur, landed in Mumbai and passengers were given medical attention while alternative flights were arranged. An investigation is under way the company said.

