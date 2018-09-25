The story appears on
Page A5
September 25, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Culture clash
A Swedish prosecutor has demanded three years in prison for Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the center of a scandal tarnishing the Nobel Literature Prize.
Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden, is on trial on two counts of rape of a woman in 2011. Prosecutor Christina Voigt says Arnault, a French citizen, should be held in custody because “there is a risk he might leave the country.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.