Culture clash

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 25, 2018 | Print Edition

A Swedish prosecutor has demanded three years in prison for Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the center of a scandal tarnishing the Nobel Literature Prize.

Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden, is on trial on two counts of rape of a woman in 2011. Prosecutor Christina Voigt says Arnault, a French citizen, should be held in custody because “there is a risk he might leave the country.”

World
