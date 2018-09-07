DPRK gives denuclearization time line

Home » World

KIM Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has given his first time line for denuclearization, aiming for the end of US President Donald Trump’s first term, Seoul officials said yesterday, prompting thanks from Trump who said they would “get it done together.”

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will also meet in Pyongyang on September 18-20 for a third summit and discuss “practical measures” toward denuclearization, Moon’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said a day after meeting Kim.

The summit could provide renewed momentum to talks over denuclearization between the DPRK and the United States, after Trump canceled a visit to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month citing lack of progress.

Kim told South Korean officials his faith in Trump was “unchanged” and that he wanted denuclearization and an end to hostile relations with the US before Trump’s first term in office ends in early 2021, Chung said. “He particularly emphasized that he has never said anything negative about President Trump.”

Trump welcomed Kim’s remarks in a trademark Tweet.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump wrote.

In previous, failed talks, the DPRK has said it could consider giving up its nuclear program if the US provided security guarantees by removing troops from South Korea and withdrawing its so-called nuclear umbrella of deterrence from South Korea and Japan.

Pompeo, visiting New Delhi, declined to discuss the next steps but said there was a long road ahead in the denuclearization process.

Pompeo visited Pyongyang in July, after which the DPRK accused him of making “unilateral and gangster-like demands for denuclearization.”

“It is the case that there is still an enormous amount of work to do,” Pompeo told a news conference yesterday.

Asked about US intelligence that the DPRK was still advancing its weapons programs, Pompeo noted that Pyongyang had ceased its nuclear tests and test-firing missiles, “which we consider a good thing.”

Moon’s national security adviser Chung said Kim had stressed the need for the US to reciprocate the DPRK’s initial moves, which have included dismantling a nuclear test site and a missile engine facility.

The DPRK’s official KCNA news agency said Kim told South Korea’s envoys that his “fixed stand” was to turn the Korean Peninsula into “a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons, free from nuclear threat.”

Chung said Kim showed “frustration over the doubt raised by some parts of the international community about his willingness to denuclearize, and asked us to convey his message to the United States.”