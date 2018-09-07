The story appears on
Page A10
September 7, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Dolores drowned
Late singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan, frontwoman of the multi-million-selling rock band The Cranberries, accidentally drowned in a hotel bath after consuming alcohol, a coroner ruled yesterday. The singer, 46, was found in the bath in her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel on January 15. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe in London ruled the cause of death was accidental drowning due to intoxication.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.