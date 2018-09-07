Dolores drowned

Home » World

Late singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan, frontwoman of the multi-million-selling rock band The Cranberries, accidentally drowned in a hotel bath after consuming alcohol, a coroner ruled yesterday. The singer, 46, was found in the bath in her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel on January 15. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe in London ruled the cause of death was accidental drowning due to intoxication.