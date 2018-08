Drug smuggling charges

Home » World

Danish police say a 43-year-old man has been charged with illegally smuggling 1.3 tons of amphetamine and about 13.8 tons of hashish into Denmark, in one of the Scandinavian country’s biggest cases.

The Copenhagen police say the man, who cannot be identified under a court order, has been in pre-trial jail since July 2017 and would face a trial in October. In a statement yesterday, police said the man smuggled the drugs between February 2015 and June 2017.