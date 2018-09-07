The story appears on
Page A10
September 7, 2018
Related News
Duchamp on display
The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington has received 50 works by Franco-American artist Marcel Duchamp and contemporaries in the biggest donation since its founding. They include 35 major items by Duchamp’s contemporaries and those he influenced, including Man Ray and Henri Cartier-Bresson, the museum said on Wednesday. Washington art collectors Barbara and Aaron Levine made the donation.
