September 7, 2018

Duchamp on display

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 7, 2018 | Print Edition

The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington has received 50 works by Franco-American artist Marcel Duchamp and contemporaries in the biggest donation since its founding. They include 35 major items by Duchamp’s contemporaries and those he influenced, including Man Ray and Henri Cartier-Bresson, the museum said on Wednesday. Washington art collectors Barbara and Aaron Levine made the donation.

