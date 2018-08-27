The story appears on
Page A8
August 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Earthquakes in Iran kill 2, injure 310
Four earthquakes, including one at magnitude 6, shook temblor-prone western Iran yesterday, killing at least two people and injuring 310.
The earthquakes in Iran’s Kermanshah province come as some still remain homeless after a major 7.3 magnitude earthquake in November struck the same region, killing over 530 people.
Yesterday, the quakes began after 2:30am with the magnitude 6 striking near the city of Javanrud, some 460 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. There were then three apparent aftershocks until sunrise, all at least magnitude 4.
State television aired images of bricks and masonry that smashed a sedan, shattered glass filling a stairwell and cracks in walls. It said every city in Kermanshah province felt the initial temblor.
At least two people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a 70-year-old man. President Hassan Rouhani ordered Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to provide immediate relief to the earthquake-stricken region.
Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.