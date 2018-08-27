Earthquakes in Iran kill 2, injure 310

Home » World

Four earthquakes, including one at magnitude 6, shook temblor-prone western Iran yesterday, killing at least two people and injuring 310.

The earthquakes in Iran’s Kermanshah province come as some still remain homeless after a major 7.3 magnitude earthquake in November struck the same region, killing over 530 people.

Yesterday, the quakes began after 2:30am with the magnitude 6 striking near the city of Javanrud, some 460 kilometers west of the capital, Tehran. There were then three apparent aftershocks until sunrise, all at least magnitude 4.

State television aired images of bricks and masonry that smashed a sedan, shattered glass filling a stairwell and cracks in walls. It said every city in Kermanshah province felt the initial temblor.

At least two people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a 70-year-old man. President Hassan Rouhani ordered Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to provide immediate relief to the earthquake-stricken region.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.