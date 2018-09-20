The story appears on
Eco tourism, culture seen as Africa’s huge draw
Africa draws just 5 percent of the world’s tourists despite boasting attractions ranging from the Pyramids and Victoria Falls to wildlife safaris and endless strips of pristine beach.
But the continent’s huge potential can be unlocked by eco tourism, cultural experiences, domestic travel and political stability, said experts at an African tourism conference hosted by Airbnb in Cape Town last week.
“When you look at the success stories, it’s those countries who’ve embraced trends,” said the African Tourism Association’s managing director Naledi Khabo who spoke at the summit.
“When you look at some countries which have made sustainability a focal point, like Tanzania, or Rwanda, they’re very attractive for certain travelers.”
Eco-friendly safaris and carbon-neutral lodging draw increasing numbers of tourists from Europe and North America.
The number of tourists visiting Tanzania has more than doubled since 2006 to above 1 million contributing 14 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to Tanzania Invest.
Khabo, who speaks for the African tourism sector, said other success stories included South Africa, “which is promoting the diversification of their products beyond the safari.”
South Africa has witnessed a boom of experience-based tours, taking travelers to disadvantaged township and rural communities as well as wine farms and game lodges.
Tourism is a major employer of poor black South Africans and accounts for nearly 700,000 jobs — a rare success story in a country with an unemployment rate of almost 27 percent.
