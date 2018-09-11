Advanced Search

September 11, 2018

El Nino event seen

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 11, 2018 | Print Edition

An El Nino event that could disrupt global weather is likely by the end of what has already been a hot year, the UN said yesterday. The World Meteorological Organisation forecast “a 70 percent chance of an El Nino developing by the end of this year,” a WMO statement said. El Nino is triggered by periodic warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean which can trigger drought in some regions, heavy rain in others.

﻿

 

﻿