El Nino event seen

The story appears on
Page A9
September 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
An El Nino event that could disrupt global weather is likely by the end of what has already been a hot year, the UN said yesterday. The World Meteorological Organisation forecast “a 70 percent chance of an El Nino developing by the end of this year,” a WMO statement said. El Nino is triggered by periodic warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean which can trigger drought in some regions, heavy rain in others.
