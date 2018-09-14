Advanced Search

September 14, 2018

El Nino forecast

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 14, 2018 | Print Edition

There is a 50-55 percent of the El Nino weather pattern emerging during the fall, further rising to 65-70 percent in winter, a US government weather forecaster said yesterday. Last month, the weather forecaster pegged the chances of the El Nino emergence at 60 percent during the fall and 70 percent during winter 2018-19. The last El Nino occurred from around 2015 to 2016 and caused crop damage, fires and flash floods.

