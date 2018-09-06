Advanced Search

September 6, 2018

Exercise warning

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Over 1.4 billion adults are putting themselves at heightened risk of deadly diseases by not getting enough exercise, doctors warn. With richer nations enjoying an increasingly comfortable, sedentary lifestyle, a study by the World Health Organization said a third of women and a quarter of men worldwide are in danger of killer conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer unless they up their physical activity.

