Fire forces evacuation

Home » World

A VAST forest fire has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their houses in Tuscany, Italy, with firefighters yesterday battling to extinguish flames fanned by fierce winds.

Around 600 hectares in total have been consumed by the blaze, chief Pisan firefighter Ugo D’Anna told a local television station, adding that while it was now contained it would take some hours to put out. The fire was “almost certainly arson,” he said. Two water-bombing planes and 80 firefighters, helped by 50 volunteers, were tackling the blaze, which broke out overnight Monday near Pisa in northern Italy. Some 700 inhabitants were evacuated as olive trees burned in their groves.