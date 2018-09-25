The story appears on
September 25, 2018
Fortuitous float
An Indonesian teenager who survived 49 days at sea after the boat he was minding slipped its moorings says he ran out of food within a week and survived on fish, and seawater he squeezed from his clothing. The 18-year-old was rescued off Guam on August 31, about 2,000 kilometers from his original location, and returned to Indonesia earlier this month.
