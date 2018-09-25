Advanced Search

September 25, 2018

Fortuitous float

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 25, 2018 | Print Edition

An Indonesian teenager who survived 49 days at sea after the boat he was minding slipped its moorings says he ran out of food within a week and survived on fish, and seawater he squeezed from his clothing. The 18-year-old was rescued off Guam on August 31, about 2,000 kilometers from his original location, and returned to Indonesia earlier this month.

