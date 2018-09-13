Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 13, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Gay sex challenge

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 13, 2018 | Print Edition

A Singapore DJ has filed a court challenge against a colonial-era law that bans gay sex in the conservative city-state, his lawyers said yesterday, following India’s scrapping of similar legislation just four days ago. Johnson Ong Ming, 43, also known as DJ Big Kid, filed his challenge with the High Court on Monday, his lawyers said. Under Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code, a man found to have committed an act of “gross indecency” with another man could be jailed for up to two years.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿