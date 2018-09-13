Gay sex challenge

Home » World

A Singapore DJ has filed a court challenge against a colonial-era law that bans gay sex in the conservative city-state, his lawyers said yesterday, following India’s scrapping of similar legislation just four days ago. Johnson Ong Ming, 43, also known as DJ Big Kid, filed his challenge with the High Court on Monday, his lawyers said. Under Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code, a man found to have committed an act of “gross indecency” with another man could be jailed for up to two years.