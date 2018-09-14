The story appears on
September 14, 2018
German teen nabbed
A German teenager has been arrested on suspicion he was planning an Islamic extremist bombing attack in the Frankfurt area, prosecutors said yesterday. Frankfurt prosecutors’ spokesman Sinan Akdogan said the 17-year-old was arrested by Hesse state police on September 1 and ordered held by a judge on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence. Akdogan would not comment on the target or the source of the information.
