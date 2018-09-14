Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

September 14, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

German teen nabbed

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 14, 2018 | Print Edition

A German teenager has been arrested on suspicion he was planning an Islamic extremist bombing attack in the Frankfurt area, prosecutors said yesterday. Frankfurt prosecutors’ spokesman Sinan Akdogan said the 17-year-old was arrested by Hesse state police on September 1 and ordered held by a judge on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence. Akdogan would not comment on the target or the source of the information.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿