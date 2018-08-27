Germany’s public debt continues to decline

Home » World

Germany’s public sector debt could fall below the European Union’s debt ceiling before the end of the year, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said yesterday, after figures this week showed a booming economy generating a record surplus.

Speaking at the annual open day when Berlin’s ministries open their doors to the public, Scholz said that Germany’s debt levels could fall below 60 percent of economic output earlier than the originally planned target of 2019.

The plummeting debt levels are helped by the robust health of Europe’s largest economy, which grew 0.5 percent in the second quarter, driving the public sector surplus for the first half of the year to a record 48.1 billion euros (US$56 billion).

That towering surplus has drawn increasingly urgent calls from lobbyists and other governments for Germany to invest more, prompting even the ultra-cautious Scholz to concede that the shower of cash offered “further possibilities.”

But Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to meeting the so-called Maastricht criteria, the public debt element of which has been breached by most participants since the 2008 financial crisis, implying that Germany’s debt could fall even further.

The Maastricht Treaty requires members keep their deficit under 3 percent of GDP