September 10, 2018

Health alert in Italy

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Authorities have issued health alert after 150 cases of pneumonia were recorded in a week, mainly in towns near the northern Italian city of Brescia. Suspecting the presence of a pneumonia-causing virus in the water supply, the authorities have taken samples from the water distribution network for analysis.

