The story appears on
Page A9
September 12, 2018
High school shooting
A shooting near a high school on Chicago’s South Side has left three teenagers seriously injured. Chicago police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller says two people are in custody and a gun and casings have been recovered in the shooting around 4pm on Monday outside Chatham Academy High School in Burnside.
