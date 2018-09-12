Advanced Search

September 12, 2018

High school shooting

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 12, 2018 | Print Edition

A shooting near a high school on Chicago’s South Side has left three teenagers seriously injured. Chicago police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller says two people are in custody and a gun and casings have been recovered in the shooting around 4pm on Monday outside Chatham Academy High School in Burnside.

