September 18, 2018

Homeless man shot

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 September 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Belgian police shot and seriously wounded a homeless man who they said attacked them with a knife after they found him sleeping rough in Brussels yesterday.

Prosecutors identified the man as a Belgian national of Egyptian origin and opened investigations into both the knife attack and the police officers’ use of a firearm. Two police officers used a baton and pepper spray on the man when he pulled the knife after they woke him and asked him to move on. When he slashed one in the face, the other officer shot the man in the chest and leg.

