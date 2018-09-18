Advanced Search

September 18, 2018

Hydrogen-powered train

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Germany yesterday rolled out the world’s first hydrogen-powered train, signaling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology. Two bright blue Coradia iLint trains, built by French TGV-maker Alstom, began running a 100-kilometer route between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude in northern Germany — a stretch normally plied by diesel trains. The Coradia iLint trains can run for around 1,000 kilometers on a single tank of hydrogen.

