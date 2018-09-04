Ikea’s apology

Home » World

Ikea’s Indian unit apologized yesterday after a diner found a caterpillar in his rice at the Swedish furniture giant’s recently-opened first local outlet. Customer Abeed Mohammad tweeted photos of the caterpillar in the vegetable biryani dish that he ordered at the store’s 1,000-seat restaurant on Friday. After collecting samples on Saturday, officials sent notices to Ikea and the firm which allegedly supplied the food.