September 4, 2018

Ikea’s apology

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

Ikea’s Indian unit apologized yesterday after a diner found a caterpillar in his rice at the Swedish furniture giant’s recently-opened first local outlet. Customer Abeed Mohammad tweeted photos of the caterpillar in the vegetable biryani dish that he ordered at the store’s 1,000-seat restaurant on Friday. After collecting samples on Saturday, officials sent notices to Ikea and the firm which allegedly supplied the food.

