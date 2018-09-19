Advanced Search

Illegal drugs seized

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Thai police yesterday announced three large seizures of illegal drugs, including 10 million methamphetamine pills and 37 kilograms of heroin hidden under sacks of chicken manure. Police said four people were arrested after the drugs were discovered last Sunday in a pickup truck hidden between sacks of chicken manure.

World
