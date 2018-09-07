Insider exposing Trump gets anonymity

Home » World

It was an extraordinary decision at a tense time for editors at The New York Times: A senior official with Trump wanted to tell the world that some who works for the president try to blunt his worst instincts, but wanted the cover of anonymity to avoid being fired.

The Times agreed and posted the column titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” on Wednesday, provoking fury from the president. Washington was then consumed by a wild guessing game as to the identity of the author, and denials of involvement in the op-ed came yesterday from top officials.

Trump was furious, tweeting yesterday morning that “The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy — & they don’t know what to do.” On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted a demand that if “the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

The article was a coup for the Times in its endless fight for supremacy with The Washington Post, coming a day after the Post published excerpts from an upcoming book on Trump by Post legend Bob Woodward. Some of what was written in the Times column, in fact, echoes material from Woodward’s book. The book said Defense Secretary James Mattis has purposely not acted on a presidential directive to assassinate Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, and that former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn once removed a document from the president’s desk that would have ended a trade deal with South Korea. The column said those working for Trump made sure sanctions were on Russia for poisoning a Russian spy in Britain, despite the Trump’s reluctance.

“We fully recognize what is happening,” the anonymous author said. “And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”