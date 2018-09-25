Italy’s migrant policy shifts farther right

Home » World

The Italian government yesterday adopted a heavily-criticized security decree which will make it easier to expel migrants and strip them of Italian citizenship.

The new bill is “a step forward to make Italy safer,” far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Facebook.

It will help Italy “be stronger in the fight against the mafia and (people) smugglers, reduce the costs of excessive immigration, expel delinquents and fake refugees, strip terrorists of citizenship, (and) give the police greater powers,” Salvini said.

Parliament has 60 days to debate, amend and vote on the bill before President Sergio Mattarella signs it into law.

Salvini said the decree streamlines the rules for processing asylum requests and brings Italy into line with other EU countries.

Humanitarian protection — a lower level of asylum that is based on Italian rather than international law — would be awarded based on six strict criteria.

These include whether there was urgent medical need or if the applicant was the victim of a natural disaster, Salvini told journalists.

He said around a quarter of those who have applied for asylum in recent years have been given humanitarian protection, a provisional status.

Those seeking refugee status will have their requests suspended if they are “considered socially dangerous.”