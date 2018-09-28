Japan agrees to discuss trade pact with US

Home » World

Japan agreed on Wednesday to negotiate a trade pact with the United States, easing fears that President Donald Trump would zero in on the US ally for his next tariff offensive.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump, meeting on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly session, said they would open talks on goods with a view to building freer trade.

In a joint statement, Trump and Abe pledged to “refrain from taking measures against the spirit” of their understanding for as long as negotiations go on.

Abe, addressing reporters afterward, said Japan understood that the agreement meant the US would not take any action under so-called Section 232 — a US legal clause, of which Trump has become fond, that allows Washington to restrict imports due to concerns over national security.

“We must not set the hands of the clock backward,” Abe said, calling instead for the two countries to “reinvigorate our mutual trade and investment.”

But Trump, who became a business celebrity in the 1980s when Japan’s economic miracle looked unstoppable, has grumbled about the US trade deficit with Japan.

Ties with Japan

He recently told The Wall Street Journal that while he had good relations with Japan, “Of course, that will end as soon as I tell them how much they have to pay.”

Speaking as he announced the trade negotiations with Abe, Trump said: “Japan is very smart. Great negotiators. And, you know, up until now, they’ve done very well, and they’ll continue to do very well.”

He has imposed sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum from allies such as the European Union and Canada, citing Section 232.

The US and Japan, the world’s first and third largest economies, together make up about 30 percent of global GDP and have long had trade ties that are both fractious and interconnected.

The proposed trade deal would only focus on goods and would not be a full-fledged free trade agreement, a much more complex and time-consuming deal that also looks at the service sector.

Trump has been especially perturbed over the imbalance in auto sales, with Japanese cars a constant sight on US streets but few Japanese buying from the Detroit Big Three, preferring smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles.