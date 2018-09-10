The story appears on
Page A8
September 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Japan culls pigs after cholera outbreak
Japan is suffering its first outbreak of pig cholera in more than 25 years, authorities said yesterday after culling more than 600 animals and suspending pork exports.
The fever, a different kind from the African swine fever that has broken out in China, was found in a farm in central Japan’s Gifu city, the agriculture ministry said.
The farm saw 80 pigs die last week after catching the highly-contagious disease, according to a ministry official.
Early tests showed negative results for classical swine fever, as the illness is officially known.
But follow-up tests came out positive yesterday, prompting the cull of all 610 pigs at the farm, he added.
“We are now processing the livestock there and disinfecting the farm,” he said, adding that officials had set up sterilization points on access roads to the affected farm.
The government has set up a team of specialists to analyze possible infection routes, the agricultural ministry said in a statement.
Tokyo halted pork exports after the outbreak was confirmed.
The nation sold roughly US$9 million in raw pork meat to foreign markets last year.
Japan saw its last case of classic swine fever, which does not affect humans, in 1992.
The disease continues to rage in many parts of Asia, Europe and Latin America.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.