Japanese tycoon is SpaceX’s first tourist to Moon

A JAPANESE billionaire and online fashion tycoon, Yusaku Maezawa, will be the first man to fly on a monster SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023, and he plans to take six to eight artists along.

Maezawa, 42, will be the first lunar traveler since the last US Apollo mission in 1972. He paid an unspecified amount of money for the privilege.

“Ever since I was a kid, I have loved the Moon,” Maezawa said at SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory in Hawthorne, California, on Monday. “This is my lifelong dream.”

He said he wanted to invite artists from various fields, including painters, sculptors, photographers, musicians, film directors and architects.

Maezawa is chief executive of Japan’s largest online fashion mall, and is the 18th-richest person in Japan with a US$3 billion fortune, according to Forbes magazine.

Maezawa’s other hobby is amassing valuable works of modern art and last year, he announced the acquisition of a Jean-Michel Basquiat masterpiece worth US$110.5 million. His love of art led him to decide to invite artists to come along.

“I’d like to invite six to eight artists from around the world to join me on this mission to the Moon,” Maezawa said. “They’ll be asked to create something after they return to Earth. These masterpieces will inspire the dreamer within all of us.”

Until now, Americans are the only ones who have left Earth’s orbit. A total of 24 NASA astronauts — all white men — voyaged to the Moon during the Apollo era of the 1960s and 1970s. Twelve walked on the lunar surface.

The first space tourist was Dennis Tito, an American tycoon who in 2001 paid some US$20 million to fly on a Russian spaceship to the International Space Station.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described Maezawa as the “bravest” and “best adventurer.”

Musk said he would not reveal the price Maezawa paid for the Moon trip, but said it would be “free for the artists.”

“This is dangerous, to be clear. This is no walk in the park,” he said. “When you are pushing the frontier, it is not a sure thing. There is a chance something could go wrong.”

The ride will take place aboard a Big Falcon Rocket, which may not be ready for human flight for five years at least, Musk said.

The BFR was first announced in 2016, and was touted as the most powerful rocket in history.

Last year, Musk said the BFR’s admittedly “ambitious” goal was to make a test flight to Mars in 2022, followed by a crewed flight to the Red Planet in 2024. This isn’t the first time Musk has vowed to send tourists around the Moon. Last year, he said two paying tourists would circle the Moon in 2018, but those plans did not materialize.

Other space firms, like Virgin Galactic, founded by British tycoon Richard Branson, and billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin, are working on trips to the edge of space that could offer tourists a chance at weightlessness for some minutes.

Russian and Chinese firms are also working on space tourism plans.