September 28, 2018

Jobless no more

September 28, 2018

A JOBLESS young Frenchman told by President Emmanuel Macron that all he needed to do to find a job was cross the road and ask has landed a position after video of his exchange with the president went viral online. Jonathan Jahan, 25, didn’t cross the road in the end. But a temporary work agency contacted him with an offer to be a coach driver and Jahan, who studied horticulture and had been looking for months for a job in the gardening sector, accepted.

