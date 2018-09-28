The story appears on
Page A10
September 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Jobless no more
Jobless no more
A JOBLESS young Frenchman told by President Emmanuel Macron that all he needed to do to find a job was cross the road and ask has landed a position after video of his exchange with the president went viral online. Jonathan Jahan, 25, didn’t cross the road in the end. But a temporary work agency contacted him with an offer to be a coach driver and Jahan, who studied horticulture and had been looking for months for a job in the gardening sector, accepted.
