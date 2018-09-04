Advanced Search

September 4, 2018

Kangaroo on the loose

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 September 4, 2018 | Print Edition

A KANGAROO is on the loose and has been spotted in forests and meadows in Austria, police said yesterday. The animal — not a native to the central European country — has been seen numerous times since late last week in Hellmonsoedt district in Upper Austria state. Police are trying to find out who the animal belongs to.

