Page A9
September 4, 2018
Kangaroo on the loose
A KANGAROO is on the loose and has been spotted in forests and meadows in Austria, police said yesterday. The animal — not a native to the central European country — has been seen numerous times since late last week in Hellmonsoedt district in Upper Austria state. Police are trying to find out who the animal belongs to.
