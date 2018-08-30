The story appears on
August 30, 2018
Related News
‘King of Pop’ honored
Fans of Michael Jackson honored the “King of Pop” on what would have been his 60th birthday yesterday by gathering at a temporary monument in the shape of a crown erected in London. Braving the rain, fans imitated his famed dance and moonwalk moves around the 4 meter white, sparkling crown erected by record label Sony Music on the south bank of the River Thames. Jackson had been rehearsing for comeback concerts scheduled in London before his sudden death in 2009.
