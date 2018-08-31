The story appears on
Page A9
August 31, 2018
Related News
Korea reshuffle
South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday replaced his defense chief and four other ministers in a cabinet reshuffle after falling approval ratings in recent weeks. Song Young-moo came under fire for mishandling a controversy over a defense intelligence unit. In March, documents emerged detailing military plans to impose martial law against protesters demanding the ouster of Moon’s predecessor Park Geun-hye last year, but Song failed to report them to the Blue House. Moon named Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and air force general Jeong Kyeong-doo to replace him.
