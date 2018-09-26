Life expectancy falls

Home » World

Life expectancy has fallen in Scotland and Wales and has stopped improving for the first time since 1982 in Britain as a whole, official data showed yesterday. Life expectancy for both men and women fell by 0.1 year in Scotland and Wales and by the same amount for men in Northern Ireland, according to the Office for National Statistics. Overall life expectancy for girls born between 2015 and 2017 was 82.9 years — no change on the previous figure for 2014-2016. The figure for baby boys was also flat at 79.2 years.