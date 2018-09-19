Macron unveils plan for French health care

Home » World

French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans to make France’s health care system, considered one of the best in the world, more efficient and sustainable for the next 50 years.

Macron announced yesterday organizational changes at hospitals, in the recruitment of doctors, and a better use of digital technologies to provide health care to patients across the country.

Macron said, “A lot of our neighbors envy the excellence of our health care system. We are attached to our model which associates hospital medicine — public and private — and private medical practice.”

France came out number one in a World Health Organization report comparing 191 countries in 2000. But the country’s health care system is struggling with increasing costs and lack of doctors in some rural region and poor neighborhoods.

Macron yesterday promised extra money and more doctors in rural areas to ease pressure on France’s hospitals, which are creaking under the weight of budget constraints and closures of clinics outside towns and cities.

Macron’s announcement came days after he unveiled a separate 8 billion euro (US$9.36 billion) plan to help some 8.8 million people who live below the poverty threshold.

Spending on health care will increase by 2.5 percent in 2019, higher than the initial 2.3 percent target and amounting to an additional 400 million euros in a near 200 billion euro budget.

“Without changes, the hospital system will collapse,” Macron said. “We need to rethink how we organize health care for the next 50 years.”

Macron promised the recruitment of 4,000 medical assistants to handle paperwork and free-up doctors in urban areas to treat patients. Some 400 doctors will be deployed to rural zones where coverage is thin.