Malaysian police deepen 1MDB probe

Malaysian police investigating a scandal at state fund 1MDB are questioning more than 50 individuals who received payments from a sum of US$972 million that entered the personal bank account of former prime minister Najib Razak, an official said yesterday.

A total of US$4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials of the fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and their associates, the US Justice department has said.

The fund, founded by Najib, is at the center of money-laundering probes in at least six countries, including Singapore Switzerland and the US.

Police are recording statements of those who received funds from Najib’s personal account, among them some with political affiliations and foreigners, said deputy police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

“We are in the process of taking their statements,” Noor Rashid said. Asked if any of the 50 would be charged in the investigation, he replied, “There is a possibility.”

A total of 132 money laundering transactions have been identified and further investigations are being pursued, the police said.