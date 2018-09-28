McDonald’s changes

The story appears on
September 28, 2018
McDonald’s USA on Wednesday said that its iconic burgers, including the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, no longer have artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources.
Only the pickle slices still contain an artificial preservative, the fast food giant said. The changes are going into effect in all 14,000 US restaurants, according to the company’s statement.
